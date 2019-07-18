Designer handbags and jewellery stolen from home in Ardclough

A home in Ardclough was broken into while the homeowner was at the residence on Wednesday, July 10.

It is understood that entry was gained through a bedroom window and the bedrooms of the house were ransacked.

Designer handbags and some jewellery were also stolen from the house on Boston Road.

The incident happened between 8pm and 9.15pm and Gardai in Leixlip are appealing for anyone with information or who have been offered these items for sale to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.