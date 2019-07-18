Tools stolen from Golf Club’s shed in Kildare

Gardai investigating tools stolen from Golf Club's shed

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information after a number of power tools including a powerwasher, strimmer and leaf blower were stolen from a Golf Club’s shed.

It is understood that two males forced their way into a shed at the back of Cill Dara Golf Club, Little Curragh, and stole several tools last Wednesday, July 10 at around 1am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station.