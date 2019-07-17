Co Kildare obituaries: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Fr. Dominic Houlihan O.M.I.

Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Kildare / Waterville, Kerry



Chaplain, Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Waterville, Co. Kerry; July 16th 2019, in the excellent care of the Nightingale Unit, Blackrock Clinic; Predeceased by his sister Anne. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Michael, twin brother Peadar, sisters Catherine and Mary, nephews, nieces, family and many friends, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and his Cuan Mhuire family.

Reposing at the Oratory, Cuan Mhuire, Athy between 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 18th July, with prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in Cuan Mhuire, Athy followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire.

The death has occurred of Colm McDonald

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



McDonald, Colm, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Terenure, Dublin, July 16th 2019, peacefully at St. James's Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Rob, Mary, Audrey, Patrick, Elaine and Lisa, sons-in-law Alonzo and Marco, daughters-in-law Maryann and Emily, Elaine's partner John, Lisa's partner Conor, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sister Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers on please.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John McINERNEY

Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, mother Paula, daughter Niamh, son Eoin, brothers Michael and Buddy, sisters Paula, Una and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday (20th) at 12 noon in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Geraldine QUINN

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



QUINN Geraldine (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 16th July 2019. Predeceased by her brother Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom and Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

May Geraldine Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 3 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Trish Butterly (née Carbery)

Churchtown, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare) 15th July 2019, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Dr. David Fennelly, Mr. Justin Geoghegan, and all the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital; beloved wife of John and loving mother of Sheila, David and Alan. Loved by her son-in-law Matthew, daughters-in-law Christine and Pace, her grandchildren Jennifer and Katie, Alannah, Pia and Sean and Rhys, her brothers Joe, Jerry, Dan and Peter, sisters Sheila, Mary D. and the late Elizabeth, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagan Funeral Home, Dundrum on Wednesday (17th July) evening from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (18th July) at 10.00 am in Church of The Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial in Geraldine Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare (arriving 1pm approx.)

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Cashin

Athy, Kildare



Andrew (Andy) Cashin, Ardellis, Kilmeade, Athy Co Kildare, Eircode R14TP30 and late of Ballyfin,Co Laois July 16th 2019 at Naas general hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, son Declan, daughter Liz, brother Noel, sisters Mary, Nonie and Peg, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Kay, grandchildren Evan, Ciaran, Ailbhe, Laura and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family,relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 6.00pm until the conclusion of prayers which begins at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to St Itas church, Kilmeade arriving for 11.00 requiem mass, burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Know flowers please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research. Donation box in church.

" MAY ANDY REST IN PEACE "

The death has occurred of Thomas O'DONOGHUE

Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



Thomas O’Donoghue, Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on July 15th, 2019, at Naas General Hospital, Naas, Co. Kildare. He will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Ellen and Bridie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30a.m to The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown, Co. Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.