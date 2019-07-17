Showery rain set to clear tonight for Co Kildare

The showery rain will clear early tonight and it will be mainly dry with clear spells developing for Co Kildare.

Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds will veer westerly.

Tomorrow, Thursday will be a bright day with some sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the north.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Meanwhile, according to Met Eireann it will once again be very warm on Friday with heavy rain for much of the country.

Met Eireann said: "The rain will spread countrywide early Friday morning, turning heavy in places. The rain will turn more showery in nature later in the day with some thundery downpours, but some sunny spells too, especially in western areas. Warm and humid, with top temperatures of 18 to 22 C."