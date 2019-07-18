Motorist fined €150 for parking in disabled bay in Clane
Operation Enable
Pic: An Garda Síochána Twitter
This motorist in Clane was fined a hefty fee of €150 after they parked in a disabled bay in the town.
A fixed charge penalty notice of €150 was issued to the driver by Clane Gardaí as part of Operation Enable, which is aimed at discouraging motorists who do not have a permit from parking in disabled bays in the county.
Gardai in Co Kildare are urging motorists to have consideration for other drivers who may need the disabled bays, saying: "Please respect these bays. #operationenable
