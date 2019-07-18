Talented Naas author to launch debut romance novel 'Girls in London' next week

Talented Kelsey Jade Higgins from Naas in Co Kildare has secured a major three-book publishing deal with her debut novel ‘Girls in London’ to be launched on Thursday, July 25.

Kelsey, 21, is originally from Naas and lives in Rathangan. From a relatively young age, Kelsey has had a keen interest in writing romantic stories and next week her debut novel will be released online.

“I’ve always had an interest in writing romance stories since I was young, I got into writing fanfiction and people would actually message me asking for me to write more. That’s how I really got into it,” Kelsey told KildareNow.

“‘Girls in London’ is a story about romance and friendship, it sees the characters trying to find true, real love in their lives and careers and friendship as well as an unplanned pregnancy thrown into the mix. The main protagonist, Isla, is a struggling writer and I was inspired by my own experience of trying to get published,” said Kelsey.

A blurb for the novel reads:

‘Isla's birthday party starts with an unwelcome guest: her former best friend, Jackson, who rejected her love. Jackson is now with someone else and wants to be friends again with Isla, but his fiancée, Sasha, won't have it. Despite her cheating and lying, she intends to marry Jackson at all costs.

The other best friends in their quartet have their own problems. India has a baby whose father has summarily dumped them, but when rescue from single parenthood is offered, she has to question her own values. Beth is also seeking romance and finds it in a very unexpected place, but does she really want it?

The old friends will do anything to help each other, whether it's a broken heart or an unwanted pregnancy. All the battles of the sexes are won or lost in this warm story of friendship and the eternal search for love.’

Speaking about how she landed an impressive publishing deal with the renowned Olympia Publishers in London, Kelsey said: “One day I saw an ad for them and I decided to send in my manuscript, and they called me back and it’s just gone from there. The book will be released on July 25 on their website www.olympiapublishers.com.”

Meanwhile, Kelsey also has plans for two more novels to make the ‘Girls in London’ a trilogy. “I’m currently working on the sequel and the plan is for it to hopefully be a trilogy,” said Kelsey.

This talented young writer from Co Kildare is certainly one to watch in the future and ‘Girls in London’ can be ordered in advance or on July 25 at https://olympiapublishers.com/books/girls-in-london