15 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 15 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to the latest figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch.

It is understood that there are 11 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility, which is an increase from 10 yesterday.

There are 411 admitted patients nationwide waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 298 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 113 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals across the country.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 59, Cork University Hospital at 40, and South Tipperary General Hospital at 39.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.