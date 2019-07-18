Gardaí in Dublin appealing for public's help to locate man (31) missing since last Saturday

Gardaí at Blanchardstown are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Zilvinas Duda, 31 years, who has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin 15 since Saturday, 13 July 2019.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was located abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, County Meath on Saturday 13 July 2019.

He is described as being approximately 6'2 inches in height of a slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.