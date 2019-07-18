Co Kildare obituaries: Thursday, 18 July, 2019

The death has occurred of Donal KENNY

Naas, Kildare / Castlepollard, Westmeath



KENNY, Donal (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath) - Thursday, July 18, 2019 - peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Donal rest in peace.

Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Saturday, July 20th, from 5pm to 7.15pm, with concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21st, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

The death has occurred of Michael Mc Nally

Orwell Gardens, Orwell Road, Dublin / Carbury, Kildare / Rhode, Offaly



Formerly Clonin, Rhode, Co. Offaly. Peacefully in the care of Blackrock Clinic. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Claire (Burke) Patricia (Dowling) & Olive (Mc Nally), brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Brian Mc Elroy's Funeral Home, Crumlin Village this Friday 19th July from 6pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.15pm arriving Church of Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only - Donations to "Cancer Home Care", if desired.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Ben Svendgaard

Milan, Italy, Celbridge, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary



Ben Svendgaard, Milan, late of Celbridge and Nenagh, formerly Jutland, Denmark on the 05/06/2019. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Monica, parents Bendt and Inge, brothers and their families and Fiona and the Murtagh family.

May He Rest In Peace

Mass at 3:30 on Friday the 19th of July, 2019 at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Burial of ashes at a later date.

The death has occurred of Fr. Dominic Houlihan O.M.I.

Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Kildare / Waterville, Kerry



Chaplain, Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Waterville, Co. Kerry; July 16th 2019, in the excellent care of the Nightingale Unit, Blackrock Clinic; Predeceased by his sister Anne. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Michael, twin brother Peadar, sisters Catherine and Mary, nephews, nieces, family and many friends, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and his Cuan Mhuire family.

Reposing at the Oratory, Cuan Mhuire, Athy between 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 18th July, with prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in Cuan Mhuire, Athy followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire.

The death has occurred of Colm McDonald

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



McDonald, Colm, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Terenure, Dublin, July 16th 2019, peacefully at St. James's Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Rob, Mary, Audrey, Patrick, Elaine and Lisa, sons-in-law Alonzo and Marco, daughters-in-law Maryann and Emily, Elaine's partner John, Lisa's partner Conor, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sister Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John McINERNEY

Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, mother Paula, daughter Niamh, son Eoin, brothers Michael and Buddy, sisters Paula, Una and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday (20th) at 12 noon in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Geraldine QUINN

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



QUINN Geraldine (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 16th July 2019. Predeceased by her brother Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom and Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

May Geraldine Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 3 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.