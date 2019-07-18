A cloudy night ahead with heavy rain expected for Co Kildare tomorrow

Dry and mostly clear at first tonight but it will become cloudy during the night with rain spreading from the south, with heavy rain expected tomorrow for many parts of Co Kildare.

The rain will be heavy at times in the south and east towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. Light south-westerly winds will back south-easterly.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be wet with 'heavy rain at times'.

Forecasters for Met Eireann said: "The rain will heavy at times. The rain will clear to scattered heavy showers in the afternoon, some thundery, with a risk of local flooding.

Becoming warm and humid with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees. Moderate south-easterly winds will veer south-westerly and increase fresh and gusty at times.

Heavy showers will become isolated on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light breezes."