Kilcullen gears up for Cycle for Crumlin tomorrow



Now in its 6th year, this charity cycle event hosted by Murphy Surveys in conjunction with Kilcullen Cycling Club has become a firm favourite in the cycling calendar to raise money for the amazing work of CMRF Crumlin (Children’s Medical and Research Foundation). The event will take place on Saturday next, July 20 with 50km and 100km cycle routes that will start and finish in Kilcullen.

The course has been designed for all fitness levels, so whether you’re a keen amateur cyclist or cycling for fun, this event is for you!

“We've raised in excess of €65,000 for CMRF Crumlin to date and with your help we're aiming to smash previous targets to raise in excess of €20,000 this year. CMRF Crumlin is the fundraising body for CHI Crumlin, and the National Children’s Research Centre, and is dedicated to helping sick children” said Ray Murphy of Murphy Surveys. Entry to the event is just €30, and includes:

Fully signed and well marshalled 50km or 100km route

Refreshments before and during cycle

Free goodie bag to all online registrations

Free entry to the raffle for those that register online in advance

Hot food served after event

Car parking

Please note, 100% of your registration fee will be donated to the CRMF Crumlin. It's always a great community afternoon with spectators and supporters out cheering on the cyclists. Saturday next, registration from 9am; 100km start at 10am; 50km start at 10.30am. The course will start and finish in the Event Village at Murphy Surveys headquarters, Global House, Kilcullen Business Campus Kilcullen, Co. Kildare R56 K376. Both courses, over the 50km and 100km, are mainly on flat terrain, on a tarmac road surface, with some pretty amazing views across lovely Kildare countryside.

