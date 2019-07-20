Ballymore Eustace singer Megan O’Neill organising songwriting workshop next week in the Moat Theatre

After an exhilarating weekend where she performed onstage with the legendary singer Tome Jones in the UK, Ballymore Eustace’s own singing starlet Megan O’Neill will run a very songwriters workshop in the Moat Theatre next week.

On Saturday 14 July and Sunday July 15, Megan O’Neill was the opening act for Tom Jones in Bristol and then Staunton in the UK. “It was absolutely incredible to open for Tom Jones, he’s amazing and I’m still on a high from it,” said Megan

Pictured: Megan O'Neill with legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones

Megan is also working on her new album with the Dunwell brothers which is scheduled for release in 2020 and it follows the success of her debut EP ‘Coming Home’ in 2015 which reached #1 in the Irish country charts as well as winning her the ‘UK EP of the Year’ (W12 Music).

Talented Megan will return to her home county next week where she will be running a very special songwriter workshop at the Moat Theatre in Naas.

The workshop will run for four days from July 22-July 25 from 10am to 3pm, and it is for those aged 10-16 years of age.

The week will cover the following:

• An introduction to songwriting. What is a song? What do we need to create a song? What are the key tools?

• Lyric writing. What are lyrics? What makes a great lyric? Looking at the differences between poems and lyrics.

• Various genres in music (rock, pop, country, folk, etc) and styles of songwriting for each specific genre.

• Cowriting and collaborating with others.

• Performance: What makes a good performance? How do we connect with our audience through recorded music and through live performance?

Each student will write at least one full song in these four days (although many will write more) and there will be the option to design their own artwork and record this song during towards the end of the workshop.

On the fourth day (Thursday 25 July) there will be a live performance in the afternoon where parents and friends will be invited and students will perform one of their own original songs live for the audience.

The workshop costs €160 per attendee and is open to students aged 10 - 16yrs.

This workshop will be organised and run by chart topping and multi-award winning singer-songwriter Megan O'Neill, and for more information contact the Box Office on 045 88 30 30 to enquire about availability and to make a booking.