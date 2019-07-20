Last call for Kildare GAA clubs to enter Chadwicks Kit-Out competition

Give your local GAA club the chance to win €10,000 worth of Chadwicks product to help with refreshing the clubhouse, enhancing the changing room facilities, kitchen or showers. One Kildare GAA club will be crowned the county winner and is guaranteed to take home €1,000 worth of product.

Each county winner across Leinster will be in with the chance to win €10,000 worth of Chadwicks product to help upgrade their clubhouse facilities.

With 44 GAA clubs dotted across Kildare, clubs are in with a great chance of winning with thanks to Chadwicks, Ireland’s leading supplier of building materials, bathrooms, heating products & home and garden products.

Chadwicks wants to hear from clubs in Kildare who could benefit from a #ChadwicksKitOut. Entries close on Wednesday, 31 of July so ENTER NOW! All you have to do is visit www.chadwicks.ie and tell us about your local GAA club and why it deserves the prize.

Competition Entry

Entries for the Chadwicks Kit-Out competition are closing soon. Chadwicks is asking Kildare GAA clubs to tell them:

1. About your club and the vision for the future

2. About how your club positively impacts the local community

3. Why does your club need this prize and what benefit it will bring?

A judging panel will select the winner from each county in Leinster. This panel is made up of a representative from both Chadwicks and Leinster GAA, Kilkenny hurling icon Tommy Walsh, Kilkenny camogie legend Collette Dormer and Dublin hurling star Eamonn Dillion.

Clubs can enter at www.chadwicks.ie.

Check out #ChadwicksKitOut on social media for more.