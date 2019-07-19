Modern home near the Curragh has paddock and tennis court for €750K

This superb and modern residence with landscaped gardens, tennis court and paddock on c.5 Acres with spectacular views towards the Curragh enters the market for an asking price of €750,000.

Jordan Auctioneers are pleased to present to the market ‘Ardross,’ Dunmurray, The Curragh, Co Kildare, which has been in the same ownership for the last 15 years is approximately 3km from the Curragh, 3km Kildare Town, 8km Newbridge, 7km Motorway Dublin 45km Newlands Cross.

The property which was built in the 80’s comprises c3,526 sq. ft. set in the middle of mature landscape gardens and grounds with complete privacy.

Inside the accommodation includes: an entrance hall, 3 large reception rooms, fully fitted kitchen with AGA cooker, breakfast area, utility. There are 4 bedrooms 2 with bathroom ensuite and a family bathroom.

The property is nicely set back from the road and approached via electronic gates with tarmacadam drive

Outside includes a double garage, glass house, garden store, tack room. The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property and contain many specimen trees, shrubs and plants and are professionally landscaped.

Sloping away from the house it affords complete privacy with magnificent views. Meanwhile, the paddock is all in permanent pasture and is ideal for a pony or hunter. There is also a tarmacadam tennis court-perfect for avid tennis fans!

‘Ardross’ is within easy access of both Kildare and Newbridge with Arrow train service to the City and just a few minutes’ drive from the M7 Motorway Junction 12.

Paddy Jordan who is handling the sale is quoting an asking price of €750,000.

Viewings strictly by prior appointment and for more information call Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433 550 and check out more images at www.daft.ie