Road in Co Kildare closed today to facilitate emergency works

Motorists are being advised that the Rathbride Road R415 is closed from Kildare town to Milltown at the cattlegrid due to emergency repairs.

According to Kildare County Council, traffic travelling from Kildare town to Milltown will be diverted along the R401, onto the Dunmurray Road and back onto the R415.

Traffic travelling from Milltown to Kildare Town will be diverted from the R415, onto the Dunmurray road and will continue onto the R401.

Delays are to be expected in the area for the duration of the repair works.