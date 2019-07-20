Two days of racing action at Mondello Park in Naas this weekend as part of 'Retro Mania'
An action-packed weekend for racing fans!
File photo: Racing at Mondello Park, Naas, Co Kildare
The 2019 Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross Championship continues with two days of action at Mondello Park today and tomorrow, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July as part of 'Retro Mania'.
For the first time in its History the IRX championship will include a class for Retro cars and a healthy 10 car line up has been assembled for this inaugural event.
Retro Mania also includes the Round 3 of the Drift Games Extreme Championship, a Retro Car Show, eighties and nineties music and loads more.
Classes competing
Supercars
Modified
Retro Rallycross
Production
Fiestas
Juniors
RX Buggies
Rallycars
Saturday Timetable
09.00 - Rallycross Practice Starts
09.45 - Rallycross Practice Finishes
10:00 - Rallycross 1st Heats
11:00 - Rallycross 2nd Heats
12:00 - Rallycross 3rd Heats
12:45 - Drift Games Extreme Practice
16:00 - Drift Games Extreme Qualifying
17:30 - Finish
Sunday Timetable
09.00 - Rallycross Finals
10:30 - Drift Games Extreme Practice
11:45 - Rallycross Finals
13:00 - Track Walk and Cannon Run
14:15 - 18:00 Drift Games Extreme
For more info on Retro Mania Click Here
