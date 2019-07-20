Two days of racing action at Mondello Park in Naas this weekend as part of 'Retro Mania'

The 2019 Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross Championship continues with two days of action at Mondello Park today and tomorrow, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July as part of 'Retro Mania'.

For the first time in its History the IRX championship will include a class for Retro cars and a healthy 10 car line up has been assembled for this inaugural event.

Retro Mania also includes the Round 3 of the Drift Games Extreme Championship, a Retro Car Show, eighties and nineties music and loads more.

Classes competing

Supercars

Modified

Retro Rallycross

Production

Fiestas

Juniors

RX Buggies

Rallycars



Saturday Timetable

09.00 - Rallycross Practice Starts

09.45 - Rallycross Practice Finishes

10:00 - Rallycross 1st Heats

11:00 - Rallycross 2nd Heats

12:00 - Rallycross 3rd Heats

12:45 - Drift Games Extreme Practice

16:00 - Drift Games Extreme Qualifying

17:30 - Finish



Sunday Timetable

09.00 - Rallycross Finals

10:30 - Drift Games Extreme Practice

11:45 - Rallycross Finals

13:00 - Track Walk and Cannon Run

14:15 - 18:00 Drift Games Extreme



For more info on Retro Mania Click Here



