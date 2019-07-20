Two days of racing action at Mondello Park in Naas this weekend as part of 'Retro Mania'

An action-packed weekend for racing fans!

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Two days of racing action at Mondello Park in Naas this weekend as part of 'Retro Mania'

File photo: Racing at Mondello Park, Naas, Co Kildare

The 2019 Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross Championship continues with two days of action at Mondello Park today and tomorrow, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July as part of 'Retro Mania'.

For the first time in its History the IRX championship will include a class for Retro cars and a healthy 10 car line up has been assembled for this inaugural event.

Retro Mania also includes the Round 3 of the Drift Games Extreme Championship, a Retro Car Show, eighties and nineties music and loads more.

Classes competing 

Supercars
Modified
Retro Rallycross
Production
Fiestas
Juniors
RX Buggies
Rallycars
 

Saturday Timetable

09.00 - Rallycross Practice Starts 

09.45 - Rallycross Practice Finishes 

10:00 - Rallycross 1st Heats 

11:00 - Rallycross 2nd Heats 

12:00 - Rallycross 3rd Heats 

12:45 - Drift Games Extreme Practice

16:00 - Drift Games Extreme Qualifying 

17:30 - Finish 


Sunday Timetable

09.00 - Rallycross Finals

10:30 - Drift Games Extreme Practice

11:45 - Rallycross Finals

13:00 - Track Walk and Cannon Run

14:15 - 18:00 Drift Games Extreme


For more info on Retro Mania Click Here


 