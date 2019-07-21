First Ice-Cream Party in Aid of Down Syndrome huge success in Athy recently

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare has thanked the community of Athy for coming out and supporting Down Syndrome Ireland in her recent Ice Cream fund-raiser.

Speaking on this Deputy O’Loughlin said, “Although the sun wasn’t shinning, there was a great turnout for the Ice Cream fundraiser in my Athy office and we raised a considerable amount that will go towards assisting Down Syndrome Ireland continue their fantastic work”.

Down Syndrome Ireland has done fantastic work over the years and is continuing to grow its services across the country. This campaign is a vital source of funding for the development of their nationwide support services, which are currently in huge demand and under-resourced”.

Deputy O’Loughlin went on to say, “The funds raised is going to be invested in a programme which promotes speech and language development in children and they estimate that 500 children will benefit from the programme in 2019/2020”.

“I am hosting a second Funday in my Kildare Town office on Monday, 22 July at 2pm. I would encourage anyone around the area to pop in and bring a friend, colleague or child to support a great cause”.

Pictured above: Patricia Berry, Cllr Veralouise Behan and Fiona O’Loughlin TD

Pictured above: Fiona O’Loughlin TD with Teresa Green and Claire Bradbury