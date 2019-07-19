Co Kildare obituaries: Friday, July 19, 2019

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) BERGIN

Morell Lawns, Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare



Formerly of Painestown, KIll. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dympna, daughter Claire, son Conor, sisters Ellen (Coffey), Michele, Catherine and Jacqueline (Byrne), brothers John and Michael, parents-in-law Nancy and Michael (Cahill), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom TINSLEY

River Court, Newbridge, Kildare



TINSLEY Tom (River Court, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 19th July 2019 (peacefully) at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly and lovingly missed by his wife Bridget, daughter Susan, son Daniel. brothers Frank, Brian and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday 21st July from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Donal KENNY

Naas, Kildare / Castlepollard, Westmeath



KENNY, Donal (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath) - Thursday, July 18, 2019 - peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Donal rest in peace.

Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Saturday, July 20th, from 5pm to 7.15pm, with concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21st, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

The death has occurred of David WHELAN

Monread Heights, Naas, Kildare / Nurney, Kildare



Formerly of Clarey, Nurney. Beloved son of the late Peter and Alice. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helene, Brigid, Martina and Sandra, brothers Dan, John, Peter, Michael, Raymond and Philip, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Tina's home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge from 6pm on Saturday with the Rosary there on Sunday evening at 7pm. A service to celebrate David's life will take place in the Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium on Monday at 2pm prior to Cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to MS Ireland, 80 Northumberland Road, Dublin 4’ (Freepost).

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Crozier Wilson

Leixlip, Kildare / Down



WILSON (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Annsborough, Co. Down) July 17th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, at St. James’s Hospital. Crozier Blakely, beloved husband of the late Catherine, dear father of Katy, Claire, Robert and the late Jennifer and a cherished grandfather of Jack, Aoibheann and Charlie. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Tony and Jonathan, brother John, sister June, brother-in-law and close friend Ian, nephews Richard and Andrew, friends and relatives.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4.00pm. Crozier’s burial will take place in Palmerstown Cemetery at 10.00am on Saturday morning followed by a humanist service at 11.30am in Finnstown House, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology at the St. James’ Hospital Foundation.