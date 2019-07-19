Rain and risk of thundery showers for Co Kildare tonight

There will be further heavy or thundery showers tonight, but these will clear overnight for Co Kildare. Lowest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds which will veer northwesterly later in the night.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 21 degrees, in light to moderate west to northwesterly winds.

Much of Saturday night will be dry but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with rain developing in Western parts towards morning and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday: A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the rain possibly turning heavy in the west and north of the country through the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 15 to 17 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, with drier weather reaching the southern half of the country towards morning.