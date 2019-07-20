A mostly dry, clear night ahead for Co Kildare

Generally dry tonight, with clear spells and just the odd light shower expected for Co Kildare.

Lowest temperatures ranging between 11 and 14 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes. Meanwhile, the pollen count will stay high tonight and moderate tomorrow.

Sunday will begin dry and sunny, but cloud will thicken during the morning and rain will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening, becoming widespread. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, in moderate southerly winds, fresh along coasts.

According to Met Eireann, the coming week will see temperatures rise once again bu there will be more rain on the way.

"Very warm at times into the coming week but with heavy spells of rain from midweek on," said forecasters.