Council says that it can no longer collect green waste due to lack of resources

Kildare County Council has said that it can no longer no long collect green waste for Tidy Towns Groups and Residents Associations due to a lack of resources.

The council said that the collection of compostable waste was proving bulky and required numerous trips to locations to collect.

However, the council offered assistance to any local residents with composting such material in their area at the Naas Municipal District July meeting.

Councillor Bill Clear had asked the council if there had been a possible change in relation to the matter.

Groups that are interested in getting assistance or guidance from the council to dispose of green waste can contact its Environmental Awareness Officer.