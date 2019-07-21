Kildare County Council announce 12 week road closure between Johnstown and Naas

A section of a road between Johnstown and Naas will be closed for 12 weeks to facilitate site investigation works, Kildare Council has announced.

Kildare County Council is closing, from August 12, the L6033 between the L6034 and the Hartwell Green Road, Johnstown, Naas. It is to allow for site investigation works to take place.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the closure.

Alternative Route:

Local access only to L6033 westbound as far as Toberton Cottage.

Southbound vehicles travelling on the L6034 will be diverted onto the Forenaughts Road where they will then be diverted onto the south section of the Hartwell Green Road.

Northbound vehicles travelling on the L6034 will be diverted onto the Forenaughts Road in advance where they will then be diverted onto the south section of the Hartwell Green Road

Southbound vehicles travelling on the Hartwell Green Road will be diverted onto the Forenaughts Roads where they will then be diverted back onto the L6043 to link back to the L6033 junction.

Northbound vehicles travelling on the Hartwell Green Road will be diverted onto the Forenaughts Roads where they will then be diverted back onto the L6043 to link back to the L6033 junction.