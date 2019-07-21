A sunny, dry start to the day with afternoon showers on the way for Co Kildare

Today Sunday will begin dry and sunny for many parts of Co Kildare.

But cloud will thicken during the morning and rain will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening, becoming widespread.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, in moderate southerly winds, fresh along coasts.

"Very warm at times into the coming week but with heavy spells of rain from midweek on,"said forecasters with Met Eireann.

Sunday night will be very humid and warm in southwest breezes, with temperatures falling no lower than 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Further spells of rain for a time, though the rain will gradually clear northwards overnight.