Co Kildare obituaries: Sunday, July 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Sharon Montgomery (née Hennessey)

The Crescent, College Wood Park, Clane, Kildare



Montgomery (nee Hennessey), Sharon, The Crescent, College Wood Park, Clane, Co. Kildare, July 20th 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, sons David & Tadhg, sister Lorraine, extended family & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4-8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Christy Cummins

Johnstown, Kildare / Doon, Limerick



Cummins Christy, Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick. 19th July 2019. Suddenly. Son of the late Therese and Michael and adored husband of Ger (Petal) and loving and proud father of Emma, Laura and Michael and adored grandfather of Ailbhe. Will be dearly missed by his family, brothers Tony, Michael and Johnny, sisters Mary B, Pauline and Gilly, brothers in law, sisters in law, father and mother in law P J and Margaret Stritch, Clonlara, Co. Clare, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, Co. Kildare, on Tuesday arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private, please.

“Sleep dear Christy, it is sweet to breathe you name,

in life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same."

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Smyth

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters June and Anne, sons in law Martin and Joe, grandchildren Michelle, Martin, Shannon and Joseph, Michelle‘s husband Sheamy and Martin’s wife Suzanne, great grandchildren Sofia, Carter, James and Kerri-Anne, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9:15am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) BERGIN

Morell Lawns, Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare



Formerly of Painestown, KIll. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dympna, daughter Claire, son Conor, sisters Ellen (Coffey), Michele, Catherine and Jacqueline (Byrne), brothers John and Michael, parents-in-law Nancy and Michael (Cahill), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom TINSLEY

River Court, Newbridge, Kildare



TINSLEY Tom (River Court, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 19th July 2019 (peacefully) at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly and lovingly missed by his wife Bridget, daughter Susan, son Daniel. brothers Frank, Brian and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday, 21st July, from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.