Neptune rises for Kildare's Katelynn at Leeside Revolution!

She is nineteen years of age, and Ireland’s youngest ever female pro operator. Kildare town's Katelynn Phelan made her debut back in March and registered a comfortable win over Monika Antonik, broadcast live on TG4. Last night, she faced a tougher opponent in Bulgarian, Galina Gyumliyska at the Neptune Stadium for a jam packed card entitled the Leeside Revolution.

A graduate of St Brigid’s Boxing Club in Kildare town, family and friends made the trip to the Cork venue and were ecstatic when the 'home girl' did good!

Speaking after the fight, Katelynn stated:

"I'm delighted to win my second professional fight against a very experienced boxer from Bulgaria. I knew going into the ring it would be tough and I've concentrated on my pro shots in recent weeks, as pro boxing is so different from amateur competition."

Her father Paddy added: "Katelynn stuck to the game plan last night, to get in there and stay the four rounds. We weren't looking to take the opponent out, Katelynn is playing pro now so she needs the experience and that's what she did last night... We expect she might be travelling overseas for her next professional fight" he added.

Katelynn issued a hearty thank you to those that bought tickets and supported her and the team.

"Also a big big thanks to my dad, Paddy Phelan, John Kenny, Niall Barrett and Mark Kennedy for all being in my corner and all the work they have put in with me over the past few weeks. I've a few days to let the body recover now before going back into training for the next one and I can't wait for the next opportunity to make it 3-0!""

And the emerging boxing star didn't forget her roots:

"I'm always improving, always learning. Here's a shout out and a thank you to my sponsors and all who helped me:

And, of course, all my family and friends - thank you all so much!".

And how is Katelynn going to celebrate her latest win? Any big celebrations planned?

"Em, a pizza later will be about the height of it!" she laughed

A delighted Katelynn with dad, Paddy Phelan left and Niall Barrett, right in support

Go Katelynn Phelan, you rock!