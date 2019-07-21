Ballycane Celtic FC to host Family Fun Day on August 4

Ballycane Celtic FC will host a Family Fun Day next month on Sunday 4 August from 1pm to 5pm on the pitch adjacent to Ballycane Church, with plenty of fun activities on offer!

Activities will include pony rides, face painting, bouncy castles and a dunk tank to name but a few.

All are welcome to attend the Fun Day which starts at 1pm on Sunday, 4 August 2019 and it's sure to be a wonderful day out for everyone to enjoy.