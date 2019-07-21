Millionaire Moment: Stunning 5-bed home in Newbridge on the market for €1.45M

This stunning 5-bedroom detached home in Newbridge boasts 24 acres of quality land as well as stables and other excellent equestrian facilities as it enters the market for a guide price of €1, 450,000 (€1.45 million).

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents has been instructed jointly with Thomas M. Byrne of Carlow to sell this most attractive residential equestrian property on 24 acres.

‘Corbally Banks’, Great Connell. Newbridge, Co Kldare, is situated in a great location near Newbridge and Naas and convenient to the Curragh

This modern residence was built c. 2000 and comprising a magnificent contemporary 5 bedroom detached residence with 4,141 sq.ft. of generous living accommodation.

The house oozes with character and benefits from good natural light with generous living accommodation which includes spacious hall, drawingroom, livingroom, kitchen/diningroom with Aga, utility room, 5 bedrooms with 2 ensuite, family bathroom, office and very generous storage in the attic.

Outside there is a detached office/studio ideal for staff/au pair/granny flat. The yard includes: 9 stables, 2 barns, 3 car ports, tack room, feed house, 5 unit automatic horse walker and floodlit arena.

The land is all in permanent pasture laid out in 9 post and railed paddocks. The property is completely private and approached through electric gates with a long tarmacadam tree lined avenue and the house sits on wonderful gardens and grounds with patios and lawns together with various herbaceous borders, beech hedging and various shelter belts.

In terms of local amenities, there is the chance for excellent shopping in Newbridge with the Whitewater Shopping Centre and 10 minutes from Kildare Retail Outlet Village, and top class education facilities with secondary and primary schools nearby.

For commuters, Newbridge has the commuter train service to Heuston (40 mins) and Grand canal Dock (60 mins) and access to M7 (35 km to Newlands Cross) and M9.

For sale by private treaty through Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, Newbridge and Thomas M. Byrne Carlow, according to Paddy Jordan the property is likely to appeal to the equestrian industry and is ideal for ponies, hunters, small stud, sales prep unit with a delightful welcoming family home. Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information call For more information contact Jordan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors on 045 433 550 or Joint Agents Thomas M. Byrne & Son Ltd on 059 913 2500.

