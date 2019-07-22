Temperatures set to reach as high as 26 degrees today with good sunny spells on the way for Co Kildare

Temperatures are set to soar this week to as high as 26C with the north and east of the country set to bask in the heat over the next couple of days.

Met Éireann has forecast a dry day in most parts today, with warm and humid conditions bringing temperatures as high as 26 degrees, with Co Kildare set to benefit from good sunny spells today.

"Dry in most parts today, with sunny spells developing. Cloudier along parts of the south coast though, where a few spots of drizzle are possible. Warm and humid with highs of 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, generally, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes, but a little cooler near the south coast, with highs of 19 or 20 Celsius.

Most parts will be dry tonight with variable cloud cover, however, patchy mist and drizzle will still occur, mainly about high ground and in coastal regions in the south of the province. Another humid night, with minima of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze,"said forecasters for Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Pollen Count will be High today and tomorrow which is bad news for those who suffer from hayfever.

Tomorrow will be another warm and mostly dry day with a cloudy start giving way to widespread sunny spells. Top temperatures will range between 20 to 26 degrees.

While it will begin very warm in places, the weather is set to turn cooler and more unsettled as the week goes on, with rain on the way from Wednesday.