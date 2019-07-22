11 patients without beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 11 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital this morning, according to figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 11 patients in the emergency department and 0 patients on wards at the Kildare facility today.

Meanwhile, there are 447 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 317 are waiting in the emergency department, while 130 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 61, University Hospital Galway at 37, Cork University Hospital at 36.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space