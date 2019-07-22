Newbridge School Teacher Announced Winner of the Kerrygold Fashions on the Field Best Dressed Competition

A 31-year-old primary school teacher from Newbridge was announced winner of the Kerrygold Fashions on the Field competition at the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday (20th July). Having never entered a style competition before Eimear Elsted caught the judges eye in a gold headpiece and stunning teal floral dress.

The style judges on the day included legendary broadcaster Marty Morrissey, Editor of EVOKE.ie Sybil Mulcahy and Fashion Stylist Ciara O’Doherty.

Eimear walked away with a luxury weekend for two at the exclusive 5 Star Ballyfin Demesne in Co. Laois with €1,000 spending money and a magnum of champagne all courtesy of Kerrygold.

Eimear, who is just back from a year teaching in Abu Dhabi, wore a gold headpiece in the shape of a floral crown from Newbridge store ‘Hats Amore’, and an elegant ASOS teal midi-dress with flower pattern detailing. She pulled the look together with a pair of gold heels from Penneys and matching bag from TK Maxx.

Speaking about her win she said, “I honestly can’t believe I won, just to be picked as a finalist was great! I have been coming to the race meetings at the Curragh since I was a child. I’ve never even entered a competition before never mind won but my friend encouraged me to and I’m glad she did! I’m going to take my mum to Ballyfin as she could do with a nice break as she’s so supportive of me and my siblings and does so much for us.

My dad sadly passed away a couple of years ago and it was a very tough time but my mum has been a superwoman. I moved away to Abu Dhabi and my sister moved to Canada so she was picking up the pieces on her own. I prayed to my dad this morning and said ‘just let me have a good day today Dad’ and this is more that I could have even imagined.”

Judge Ciara O’Doherty praised Eimear’s effortlessly elegant style saying, “Eimear looked fresh and relaxed and we liked her Irish link, supporting a local milliner. She looked absolutely stunning and was our unanimous winner.”

The style was not the only highlight of the day as Frankie Dettori outrode his fellow jockeys once again and stole a Classic from the front aboard Star Catcher in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks, winning this race for the fifth time. Jumping for joy to an excited crowd who gathered at the parade ring, Frankie proved a hugely popular winner on the day.