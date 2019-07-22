Cill Dara golf club win the Leinster final in the Pearse Purcell competition over the weekend

It was an exciting weekend of golf after Offaly native Shane Lowry won the Irish Open, but closer to home Cill Dara golf club won the Leinster final in the Pearse Purcell competition on Sunday.

The Leinster finals took place in Greenore golf club Co. Louth over the weekend.

There was 153 teams that initially entered the competition in Leinster and after three months of competing the final four competed over the weekend with Cill Dara golf club coming out on top yesterday in a very close final against Newlands golf club.

They will now go forward to represent Leinster in the All Ireland final in Westport in September.