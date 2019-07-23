Another warm, humid day with top temperatures of 26C predicted for Co Kildare

It's set to be another warm, humid day with highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees in southerly breezes expected for Co Kildare today, with a warning that the pollen count will be high today affecting those with hayfever.

Good sunshine through the day but some cloudy periods also.

A spokesperson for the national forecaster Met Eireann confirmed that the rest of the week is set to see temperatures staying in the 20s but with potentially a little more unsettled conditions.

They said: "Another warm humid day with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees in southerly breezes. Good sunshine through the day but some cloudy periods also. Misty conditions may persist near the coast and temps will be lower.

"A humid night that will be generally dry but with an increasing risk of an isolated thundery shower breaking out. Lows of 13 to 16 degrees."

Tomorrow, Wednesday, could see the outbreak of some showers in parts of the country but it will still be warm with the mercury hitting 24C.

Met Eireann said: "Still warm but generally cloudier and with a further risk of thundery showers through the day. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees in light breezes."