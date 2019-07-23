Blood donation drive begins in Naas today

A three day blood drive is taking place in Naas today with those eligible to donate welcome to attend.

The blood drive is being hosted by the The Irish Blood Transfusion Service at Scoil Bhride Oldtown Sallins Road, Naas and donations are being accepted from 3pm to 5pm, and 7pm to 9pm for the next three days.

Those wishing to donate blood must be 18+ and donors must bring along photo ID such as a drivers' licence or passport to the blood drive.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie