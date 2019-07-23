Naas Hospital is reporting that there are 10 patients on trolleys today

There are 10 people being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

There are 6 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 462 patients are awaiting beds at the country's hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 56, University Hospital Galway at 50, and Cork University Hospital at 42.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.