Six contractors tender for new State Forensics Laboratory in Celbridge

Six contractors have been received for the new State Forensics Laboratory in Celbridge and these tenders are currently being assessed.

General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has been in further contact with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to progressing the construction of the New State Forensics Laboratory at Backweston, Celbridge.

The Minister has now advised Mr. Stagg that six tenders were received for the construction of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Backweston Campus by the closing date of 12 July last.

These tenders are currently being assessed and it is expected that construction will commence on site in Quarter 4 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in late 2021/early 2022.

Welcoming the fact that the project is now firmly back on track Mr. Stagg stated that the project would 'bring construction jobs and permanent employment to Celbridge' and he looked forward to construction work commencing before the end of this year.

In conclusion Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg re-stated that he was 'glad the €65 Million project was firmly back on track, because in addition to the employment it will create in North Kildare, it will provide the State with a State of the Art Forensics Facility to the Highest International Standards in the battle against crime.'