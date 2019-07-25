Kilmeague residents and Council reach agreement over one-hundred-year-old cobblestone path

Residents in Kilmeague are this week rejoicing after an agreement was reached with Kildare County Council concerning a one hundred year old cobblestone path in the village.

The cobblestones were being lifted up by the Council, but residents objected and launched a campaign, seeking reinstatement. The Council said health and safety regulations prevented them from doing so.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly welcomed the news which came following his question to the council at the recent Clane / Maynooth Municipal District meeting on July 5.

Cllr Farrelly said that he first attended a meeting concerning the issue of the cobblestone path back in January and he described the past few months as a ‘very challenging time for all involved.’

He continued: “Whilst the details of the final arrangement are still being finalised between the Council and residents, both should be commended for the compromise shown to reach an agreement. This pathway is invaluable in terms of its historic heritage, and I look forward to seeing a newly laid path which protects this whilst also being accessible for everyone in the community.

Councillors were told that following a meeting with Kilmeague Tidy Town and village residents on April 3, the council discussed the situation with the Tidy Towns representative as well as local stone mason and consultant, Caroline Gethings.

After further meetings, one at Newbridge House in the Fingal County Council area, which has similar cobblestones to the Kilmeague ones, it was agreed that Ms Gethings would forward recommendations to the Council.

The Council confirmed that “it is the intention to proceed to carry out the footpath works in Kilmeague village.”

“Former cobblestones will be used. It is expected there will be a contractor at work there next month,” they said.