Lovely family home in Naas with sunroom and landscaped gardens on the market for €498K

This 4-bedroom home in Naas is very family friendly and includes a family room, a conservatory and proximity to the town centre for an asking price of €498,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly are delighted to present to the market ‘1 Millbridge Court’, Mill Lane, Naas, Co Kildare, a most impressive detached four bedroomed family home with a superb finish.

This stunning home is located in an exclusive and much sought-after estate on Mill Lane in Naas.

Inside the property offers spacious family friendly accommodation, comprising sitting room, family room, study, kitchen, utility room, guest wc and a sunny conservatory which receives excellent natural light especially during the Summer months.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Outside the property benefits from Off street parking for two cars, large landscaped rear garden with, trees lawn and shrubs, as well as fascia and soffits.

Millbridge Court is conveniently positioned beside Naas town centre with its many shops and restaurants, hospital, leisure facilities, creches and local schools, both primary and secondary. It is a short stroll to the towpath walks of the Grand canal nearby.

The M7 and the rail link at Sallins are just a short drive away which will ideally suit those who have to commute to work.

Viewing comes highly recommended