Family of missing Newbridge student Deirdre Jacob renew appeal for information as they prepare to mark 21 years since disappearance

The family of missing Newbridge student Deirdre Jacob have renewed their appeal for information as this Sunday, 28 July, marks 21 years since her disappearance.

Last August gardai upgraded her case from a missing persons to a murder investigation.

Speaking to KildareNow, Michael Jacob said: “The investigation is still ongoing and Deirdre’s case been updated to a murder investigation. The case has undergone a complete review and it could be finalised in the next couple of months. Gardaí in Newbridge have gone through every aspect of the case in great detail, they have gone back through questionnaires and interviews that they carried out from when Deirdre went missing.”

Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age at the time of her disappearance on July 28, 1998 as she walked to her home in Roseberry, Newbridge.

Mr Jacob explained that enhanced footage from the day his daughter disappeared on July 28, 1998 has aided the investigation by making images clearer of people who walked down the street or drove through the area on the day.

“Gardaí have also looked at CCTV footage from earlier and later in the day,” he said.

“This Sunday is the 21st year of Deirdre’s disappearance and we are making a renewed appeal for information. We know that there are people who may have information, they may not have been able to speak until now and their personal circumstances may have since changed from 21 years ago, so now may be a good time for them to come forward with this information. They can be rest assured that Gardai will listen to their information with sensitivity,” said Mr Jacob.

“People in Kildare and across the country have been very good with assisting in the investigation. We are working on it on a daily basis, any new information could be vital and could be added to the existing pool of information.

It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and there are still gaps, so we are just appealing for anyone with any new information to come forward as we try to find out what exactly happened to Deirdre,” he said.

The investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station, 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.