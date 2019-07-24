Kildare based artist Lia Laimbock raises €14,000 at charity auction
Under stARTers programme raised funds for Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids
Pictured: Kildare based artist Lia Laimbock's 'Flying Colours' sold recently at auction
‘Flying Colours’ by Kildare based artist Lia Laimbock sold at a charity auction recently for €14,000.
The great and the good from the art, horse racing and music industries joined forces at The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh Racecourse to raise funds for Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.
The project aptly titled under stARTers orders has raised in excess of €180,000 so far with a further selection of these magnificent horse sculptures available at startersorders.ie where readers can bid live online.
