Fond farewell for Tom at Caragh Community Centre

Tom Kenny, who has been caretaker at Caragh Community Centre since 2013 retired recently and was given a great send off by local volunteers and centre users.

“He came to us through the CE Scheme” said Sheila Merriman of the centre committee. “And his role as caretaker was one he fulfilled with care and pride.

“Tom has been a wonderful asset to the centre over the years; he has gone way beyond his line of duty to help and assist at every opportunity, any day of the week and any hour he was needed. No job was ever too big or too small”.

She added: “If help was needed at any event or preparation required, Tom was always there to lend a helping hand or take on the task himself. The centre has a busy time-table which Tom knew like the back of his hand. Every group that uses the facility is a fan of Tom's. They knew he can be relied upon for assistance at any given time”.

Sheila stated Tom applied himself to every task and saw it through to the end. “He was known to be in the centre very early in the morning and was often seen locking up late in the evening. Tom has often enrolled the assistance of his family when an extra pair of hands were needed!”

She continued: “His talents are endless; he can turn his hand to any trade, plumbing, carpentry, janitor, painting, decorating and general maintenance - to mention but a few. Any visitor to the Centre will always comment on how well maintained the place is and how well it looks. This is all due to the hard work and dedication of Tom”.

Living locally meant Tom was always willing to attend events hosted at the Community Centre, often assisting at car boot sales normally run over bank holiday weekends.

“Tom gave up his spare time on bank holidays to oversee the parking, which he ensured it flowed easily. He has been heavily involved with the preparation and set-up for the annual Christmas Craft Fair now in it's fifteenth year. His sense of humor and caring charm is widely known and loved by all. He is a wonderful character and will be a hard act to follow”.

Although retired, Tom still pops into the centre frequently Sheila says: “No doubt he is keeping an eye on the place to ensure the high standard of maintenance is continued. The committee here wish Tom and his family well on his retirement from Caragh Community Centre”.