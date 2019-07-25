Co Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, July 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kathleen) McGIFF (née Nolan)

Leixlip, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare



McGIFF (nee Nolan) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 24th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Katherine (Kathleen), beloved wife of the late Tommie and dear mother of Anthony, Tom and Franko. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Celine, Mena and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday (26th July) afternoon from 2.00 o’c followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 5.30 o’c. Funeral on (Saturday) after 11.00 o’c Mass to Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Andrew Sullivan

Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Sullivan, Andrew (Andy) (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Sallins, Co. Kildare) July 24th, 2019 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital following a brief but brave battle. Beloved husband of Samantha, loving son of Kevin and Trish and dear brother of Philip. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, niece, nephew, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday (July 26th) from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday (July 27th) to St. Mark’s Church, Springfield arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Richard Joseph BYRNE

Rodanstown, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of Gallow, Kilcock, Co. Meath. Peacefully, at his residence, in his 90th year; Richard Joseph, (predeceased by his 6 brothers and 4 sisters) deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, daughters Joan and Philomena, sons Alan, Richard, Paul and Gary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23XC90) on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Gallow Cemetery, Kilcock, Co. Meath. House private please.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Bridget (Queenie) Harmon (née Lee)

Morristown, Newbridge, Kildare



Late of London, England.

Sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Theresa, brother Paddy Lee, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Mass to take place on Friday, the 26th July, at 9:30 am in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge. Burial of ashes afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Kathleen ROGAN (née Treacy)

Sallins, Kildare / Naas, Kildare / Ballina, Mayo



Rogan (nee Treacy) (Sallins, Naas and formerly of St. Enda’s Villas, Ballina, Co. Mayo) – July 23, 2019, (after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Jack (John) and dear mother of Angela, Irene, George, Martina, Kathleen, Joan and the late Geraldine, Charles and John; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brother Desmond, sisters Angela, Fidelma, Joan and Helen, sons-in-law David and Andrew, daughter-in-law Una, brother-in-law Paddy Flannery, sisters-in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours at St. Brigid’s Terrace, Sallins, and Naas, friends and her lifelong friends Violet Lyndsey and Josie Smith.

Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

”May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Noreen Moran

Courtown Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Moran, Noreen, Courtown Park, Kilcock & late of Graiguepottle, Donadea, Co. Kildare, July 20th 2019, suddenly at her residence, predeceased by her brothers Tom & Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Bernard, Francis and Brendan, her sister Imelda (Mullally), sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Angela & Catherine, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her sister Imelda's residence in Fanagh, Donadea (W91E8P3) on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.