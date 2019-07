Repairs to a burst watermain at Baroda in Newbridge will be carried out this morning.

According to Kildare Co Council, supply to Baroda, Clownings, Corbally, Ladytown and the surrounding area will be affected from 9.15am until 2pm approx. today.



Other affected areas will include Rosetown to Wyeth Roundabout, including Rosetown, & estates in Old Connell area.