Three lanes open on M7 between Naas South and Kilcullen today

Three lanes have opened on the M7 between Naas South and Kilcullen this morning, with reduced speed limits remaining in place.

According to Kildare County Council, 'subject to favourable weather conditions and completion of all necessary activities, 3 lanes will be available to traffic on the M7 Westbound carriageway from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 11 (M7/M9 Diverge) from 6.00am Thursday 25 July 2019.'

Motorists are advised that reduced temporary speed limits will remain in place while roadworks are ongoing to the verge/hard shoulder areas.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawles welcomed the progress on this project. He said:“The opening of three lanes from Kill all the way to the M7/M9 diverge will be a huge help to commuters who face lengthy journeys and congestion on the M7 every day. The M7 widening project is vital to improving journey times and I am glad to see it move closer towards completion.”

“This represents a €110 million investment in the area and the last phase of this is the Sallins Bypass, completion of which is expected by Quarter 1 of 2020 and I am delighted to see these infrastructural improvements become reality,"said Deputy Lawless.