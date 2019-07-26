Theft of tablet from backseat of car in Athy

Gardaí are warning members of the public to not leave valuables on the backseats of their cars following a break in last Saturday, 20 July 20.

A car was broken into in Athy town on Saturday, 20 July in broad daylight between 4.30pm and 5.30pm. Entry was gained through a rear door and a tablet was stolen from the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210.