Summer holiday home security advice for Kildare homeowners

Kildare Gardai are advising those going on holiday this Summer to take precautionary measures to keep their homes and property safe from burglars, and to keep windows closed where possible even as the warm weather continues.

Homeowners are advised to close their windows at night and to have the alarm on during the day and at night.

It is also recommended that homeowners leave a key with their family or neighbour and that blinds are pulled and post is also collected.