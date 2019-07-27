Kildare Gardai issue warning on bike thefts at Train Stations
Rise in thefts during Summer months
Kildare Gardai are advising bicycle owners to take note of their bike’s identification details with the Summer months seeing a rise in bike thefts at train stations.
Bike owners are urged to note the serial number and other identifying features of their bikes upon purchase.
They are also urged to ensure that purchase a strong, sturdy lock to secure their bikes.
