Inspirational Kildare native who has battled cancer three times marries childhood sweetheart in U.S.

An inspirational young man from Co Kildare who has battled cancer three times has married his childhood sweetheart in the U.S.

Eadestown native Michael (Mick) Mullan, 27, had previously battled cancer twice when he received his third devastating diagnosis just a few months into his dream Masters at Harvard’s prestigious law school.

Michael was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma as a 16 month old baby, and after successfully fighting that he remained cancer free until he was 22-years-old.

In his final year at Trinity College, where he was studying Law & Business, Michael was sadly diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma which required surgery (partial nephrectomy). However, brave Michael still managed to graduate with top grades, earning a scholarship to Harvard Law School to complete his Masters in Law.

Michael and Mel on his graduation day at Trinity College Dublin

Four months after moving to Boston with his girlfriend of 9 years, Mel, Michael was diagnosed with a rare form of metastasized renal cell cancer. Luckily Michael was in the right city at the right time as new treatments were newly approved for his cancer as the targeted chemotherapy that he needed was not available in Ireland.

To help Michael and Mel remain in the U.S. for Michael's cancer treatment, friends and family came together to help raise funds by setting up a GoFundMe page.

Michael and Mel during his cancer treatment in hospital

After he was diagnosed with cancer for the third time, Michael was given just six months to live and he underwent treatment the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, considered one of the world’s best cancer hospitals.

Michael had to return to his Masters in Harvard while receiving cancer treatment to retain his visa and health insurance, and the brave young man decided that he wanted to marry Mel,whom he had known since they were teenagers.

Michael proposed on the couple's tenth anniversary and Mel happily accepted, and the wedding took place on July 12 in a family friend’s garden in New York.

Announcing the good news on the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund on Facebook, a statement released on July 23 read: "Stage 4, incurable, metastasized cancer can’t stop our warrior Mick! In 2015, we never thought we would see this day. Beating all the odds, Mick has been feeling great this past month and married his childhood sweetheart.

"A big thank you to our families and the Cotter family for making this day possible. The Cotter family have not only been a huge support to us and an inspiration, but they also hosted our wedding in their garden. The Cotters, along with their family and friends, kindly organized the beach to the flowers and everything in between. It was a magical day and we are forever thankful to each person who made this day possible."

Michael graduated from Harvard in 2017, and has since completed the first year of his PhD at the American University Washington College of Law. Michael's cancer has now stabilised thanks to chemotherapy.

If you would like to donate to the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund, please click here.