Revenue seize cannabis worth over €57,000 in Dublin Airport

Yesterday (Wednesday 24 July) as a result of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers in Dublin Airport seized over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of over €57,000.

The illegal drugs were found, with the assistance of detector dog Luca, when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a 27 year old UK national, who was travelling to Barcelona, Spain.

Good boy! Luca the dog sniffed out the drugs worth €57,000

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

This operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.