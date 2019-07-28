Jumpin' Johnny Peters is main attraction at Cill Dara RFC fundraiser

A major fundraising event is being held at Cill Dara RFC in Kildare Town on Sunday, August 4.

The Bankfest promises to be a night of fantastic live music, amazing food and great craic.

Jumpin' Johnny Peters and other big names are on the entertainment bill.

The event from 8pm until late is similar to the annual Barn Dance held at the Club every year.

Tickets are €15 each and are available from www.eventbrite.ie