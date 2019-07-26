Mostly cloudy with showers on the way today for Co Kildare

It's set to be a cloudy day with showers later this afternoon for parts of Co Kildare, with Met Eireann predicting that temperatures will stay warm in the early 20s this weekend with good sunshine on the way.

After a dry start some showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees. Moderate southeast winds will gradually become southwest.

It will be a much fresher night compared to recent nights with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. It will be largely dry and winds will become slack overnight.

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann: "Saturday will be mainly dry as well with sunny spells and just the odd shower. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees. Winds will be light westerly or variable.

As for Sunday, we can expect: "Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest, in light northwest or variable breezes. Isolated showers overnight, otherwise dry. Minimum temperatures 10 to 14 degrees."